Adam Driver in talks to join Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Jodie Comer in The Last Duel

It looks like Adam Driver updates have reached a weekly frequency. When we last checked in with the Girls alum, he was rescuing wayward dogs with Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill. This week, he’s likely adding a period drama to his cascading list of credits.

Per Deadline, Driver is in talks to join the cast of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, an adaptation of the 2004 novel by Eric Jager. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer joined the cast at the end of September. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up for the first time since Good Will Hunting in order to work on the screenplay and star in the film. Set in medieval France, the story follows Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two knights who are friends until one returns from war and accuses the other of raping his wife. When their dispute reaches the high court, the king orders them to fight to the death. Should Carrouges lose, his wife—the person who is somehow at the center of this dispute while still being relegated to a supporting character—will be “burned at the stake for punishment for her false accusation.” Please pardon our deep, soul-rattling sighs.

Advertisement

While Fox owns the rights the book, Scott’s project is still waiting on an official green light, post-Disney takeover. Driver’s potential role in the drama has not been identified as of yet. We’re sure there will be plenty of time to figure that out after he finishes promotions for The Rise Of Skywalker and Marriage Story.