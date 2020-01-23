Adam Driver cleans up the set before returning to SNL this Saturday

Adam Driver is back for his third time hosting Saturday Night Live and he’s a guest host we actively look forward to—because he kills it, from the brilliant “Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base” to the extremely senior Abraham H. Parnassus on “Career Day.” So leave it to Driver to offer a show teaser that stands apart from the typical “host promises some jokes alongside a few SNL cast members” promos we usually get.

Saturday will be the first show after the holiday season, and Driver storms into SNL, ready to take on his third hosting gig. But as he walks on set, he realizes that no one has cleaned up after the holidays, with various Christmas detritus strewn about, including the tree. Although Driver tries to pawn the job off on the cleaning person, she gets him to do it, and he disposes of that tree in a very Kylo Ren fashion.

Driver hosts on January 25 with musical guest Halsey; we pray the episode includes another episode of “America’s Funniest Cats.”