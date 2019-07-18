Screenshot: Ad Astra (YouTube)

There was a somber self-seriousness to the first trailer for Ad Astra, James Gray’s delayed space drama. Brad Pitt’s Roy McBride discovers his father, Clifford (Tommy Lee Jones), who presumably vanished during a journey to Neptune, isn’t actually dead. In fact, he could be up to some nefarious space shit. It felt like a less cerebral, more adventurous Interstellar.

Well, the latest clip for the film makes that nefarious space shit look pretty damn exciting. Sure, we saw a moon buggy shoot-out in the previous trailer, but here we get a look at an entire intergalactic base that’s decidedly futuristic, with awe-inspiring infrastructure and, for some reason, a glitching holographic cowboy hunk. Basically, there’s a world beyond Earth in Ad Astra. Who needs teary-eyed confessionals from Liv Tyler?

Pitt, Jones, and Tyler star alongside Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, and Jamie “Malibu’s Most Wanted” Kennedy. Check out the trailer below ahead of the film’s September 20 release date.