Star Trek: Discovery’s Anthony Rapp is suing Kevin Spacey alongside one other plaintiff. Per Variety, Rapp and the second plaintiff—identified as C.D.— allege that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were only 14 years old in the 1980s. The official documents were filed with the New York State court on Wednesday.

In the suit, Rapp recounts the initial allegations that he detailed for Buzzfeed back in 2017. To recap: Rapp says that Spacey accosted him during a party that the adult actor was throwing at his apartment in 1986. There , Spacey allegedly groped his buttock s, put him on his bed, and forced himself on top of him before the young boy was able to escape to the bathroom. When the Rapp spoke of this three years ago, Spacey claimed he was unable to remember the encounter. “If I did behave then as he describes,” Spacey said, “ I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

As for C.D., the complaint cites that Spacey attempted to have anal sex with him when he, too, was 14—two years after they met in an acting class that Spacey was teaching. Per C.D.’s complaint, he said no numerous times before fleeing the apartment. Both Rapp and C.D. are suing for an undisclosed amount of damages, stating that Spacey’s abuse caused lasting psychological distress. The American Beauty actor faced similar allegations in London, Nantucket, Los Angeles, and Massachusetts , though he has not to been held accountable in any court preceding thus far. Spacey has yet to publicly comment on the law suit.