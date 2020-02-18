Harrison Ford has “no fucking idea” what a Force Ghost is

Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Harrison Ford is not here for your cutesy, meme-able interviews. He’s not interested in “gotcha” journalism, and he sure as shit isn’t going to pretend like he gives a crap about silly movie fantasy stuff like “Force Ghosts”—you know, the thing in Star Wars where a Jedi dies and can use the Force to reappear as a ghost. You, an average Star Wars fan, may care about Force Ghosts. But Harrison Ford, a reasonable adult man who embodies the “I’m too old for this shit” ethos with a mischievous twinkle in his eye that also says “Try me, dingus,” cannot be bothered to care about Force Ghosts—nor should he be expected to know what the hell that phrase means.



That did not stop a USA Today reporter from asking Harrison Ford about Force Ghosts—specifically, was Han Solo a Force Ghost in The Rise Of Skywalker, or nah? Obviously, as anyone with basic comprehension skills will tell you, the answer is “nah.” Perhaps recognizing the absurdity of such a question, Ford responded appropriately: “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” said Ford, who dropped his voice to a whisper as if he might upset eavesdropping fans. “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Advertisement

This is the only correct response. Harrison Ford is a living legend and an inspiration to us all.