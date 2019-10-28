ABC wants more Mixed-ish, will stick around in Stumptown

It’s been a pretty good season for all of the new TV shows, with CBS handing out a bunch of renewals, Fox laying the groundwork for another never-ending cartoon, and NBC’s Sunnyside finding… new life on the internet. Now, ABC is joining in on the good times, with TV Guide reporting that the network has handed out full-season orders to both Mixed-ish and Stumptown, with ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke saying that the former is “one of the sharpest, funniest, and most original new comedies of the season” (though it is technically a spin-off) and the latter is a “rich, inventive, and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast.”

Meanwhile, ABC’s The Rookie (which is in its second season) is also getting a few more episodes, with Deadline reporting that its initial 13-episode order will be bumped up to at least 18. Stumptown is also expected to get 18, as that’s as many per-season as star Cobie Smulders’ contract will allow, but the ABC bosses apparently “would like to get more.”