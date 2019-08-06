Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

In the category of “TV shows departed before their time,” ABC’s hangout sitcom Happy Endings ranks near the top, like a smarter, funner Friends that deserved more than three measly seasons before its 2013 cancellation.

Now even six years later, ABC president Karey Burke continues to stoke hopeful Happy Endings’ fans fires, as if their Adam Pally and Eliza Coupe dream boards and Casey Wilson commemorative candles are actually having an impact. The Hollywood Reporter states that at the current Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Burke was quoted as follows: “I will never say never; I’m hearing whispers… That is a dream of a lot of people at ABC. I’m hearing that there’s a remote possibility of something. It’s at the very beginning [stages].”

Advertisement

Considering ABC’s recently cancelled single-season series like Take Two and The Kids Are Alight, and the fact that its longtime comedy juggernaut Modern Family is about to wrap up next year, Happy Endings, a show with an enviable cast chemistry and a demonstrated devoted fan base, may be looking pretty attractive right about now. Burke seems to echo these sentiments, as she also stated, “We have a great family comedy business, but I’d also like to see us stretching into ensembles that aren’t just based in family. That’s a goal.”

Three years ago, says THR, show creator David Caspe, fellow executive producer Jonathan Groff, and all six members of the ensemble cast said they were all in favor of a series return: “‘If someone would actually let us do it the real way, then everyone would want to do it,’ Caspe said at the time.” Time to fire up that shrine to Damon Wayans Jr.