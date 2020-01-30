Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

ABC picks up new David E. Kelley drama The Big Sky

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
4
Save
Photo: Rachel Murray (Getty Images for AT&T AUDIENCE Network)

David E. Kelley’s seat on the TV-production throne has long since been taken over by newcomers like Greg Berlanti, but it’s still a big deal when the guy who gave us Ally McBeal, L.A. Law, The Practice, and a little thing called Big Little Lies has a new show (also Mr. Mercedes!). As reported by The Wrap, ABC has picked up a Kelley project called The Big Sky that’s based on author C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell books. The show is described as a “procedural thriller,” if you can imagine David E. Kelley doing something like that, and it reportedly follows a private detective investigating the mysterious kidnapping of a pair of sisters in Montana—and the possible connection to a series of other disappearances, which we’re going to assume are definitely related.

Basically, it sounds a lot like the kind of show that Kelley built his career on, and if history is any indication, it could be a hit. Or it could quietly truck along like Mr. Mercedes, doomed to be eternally recommended by those who watch it and ignored by those who don’t.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Nicole Kidman comes undone in the teaser for HBO's The Undoing

Good news, Lincoln Lawyer fans: The Lincoln Lawyer TV show is finally happening

What, are you just not going to watch Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies?