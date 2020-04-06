Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) , Presley Ann ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Cries of unity have spilled from just about everyone but our messy president as COVID-19 continues to tear apart the fabric of our lives, our economy, and the entertainment industry. Now, in what’s being described as a “historic global broadcast,” NBC, ABC, and CBS are teaming up for a crossover fundraiser event, One World: Together at Home, that will raise COVID-19 awareness and funds for vulnerable communities.

Lady Gaga is billed as a “ curator” for the fundraiser , which will feature the late-night luminaries of each network—Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert—as hosts. In addition to addressing our current circumstances, the special will also fold in music and comedy sketches, with scheduled appearances from the likes of Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and many more .

Advertisement

F unds will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which, per The Hollywood Reporter, is “ powered by the U.N. Foundation to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter and healthcare to those that need it most.”

The special, which we’re guessing will be filmed remotely from the many lavish homes of the celebrities on hand, will air on Saturday, April 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.