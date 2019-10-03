ABC limits Grand Hotel’s stay to a single season

Photo : Ed Herrera ( ABC )

Part of ABC’s summer fun programming this year was Grand Hotel, which it billed as “the glamorous and provocative new series [a.k.a. nighttime soap opera] from executive producer Eva Longoria.” Based on a Spanish series, the show offered a Miami Beach version of Upstairs/Downstairs, featuring hotel owners the opulent Mendoza family, and the hotel’s loyal staff (that “no fraternizing with the guests” rule doesn’t really hold). ABC described, “Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.” Obviously.

Sounds like a can’t-miss, but Grand Hotel’s stay on ABC is now over. The network has decided not to renew the show’s hospitality soapiness for a second season. Deadline reports that the writing was on the wall at the Television Critics Association in August, when ABC’s President of Entertainment Karey Burke mentioned the show’s weak ratings: “It’s a show we like a lot… It’s a show that I wish the ratings were a bit stronger but we’ll make that decision after its run.” And now, that decision has been made, closing the door on Grand Hotel for good. The season/series finale aired on ABC September 9. Bereft fans who want to revisit the series can still check out those 13 episodes on Hulu.