Newswire

Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter reuniting for scripted James Patterson podcast

Filed to:TV
TVPodcastsAaron PaulKrysten RitterJames patterson
Ritter and Paul in 2009
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Of the many, many things that broke Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, one of the most heartbreaking was the death/murder of Jane, his neighbor/girlfriend played by Krysten Ritter. Oh sure, she was a bad influence and was threatening to bring down Walter White’s meth empire, but Jesse loved her and he deserved to be happy way more than freakin’ Walter White—not to mention the people who died in the plane crash inadvertently caused by her distraught father. (Spoilers for Breaking Bad, but… c’mon, this happened a decade ago.)

Anyway, Paul and Ritter are finally being reunited, far from the cruel machinations of that bastard Walter White, with Variety reporting that they’re going to star in a new Audible Original podcast from James Patterson called The Coldest Case: A Black Book Drama. The podcast is a prequel to Patterson’s The Black Book and centers on a homicide detective sending in his new partner to investigate a drug ring in Chicago, with the two of them being “pulled into a dangerous web of corrupt politicians, vengeful billionaires, drugged pro-athletes, and violent, dark web conspiracies.”

The show, which also stars Nathalie Emmanuel from Game Of Thrones, will be the first of several “audio-only exclusive projects” that Patterson is developing for Audible.

