A24’s unholy new horror movie Saint Maud gets an unnerving trailer

Screenshot : Saint Maud ( YouTube )

We were big fans of Saint Maud, the debut feature of English filmmaker Rose Glass, when we caught it at this year’s Fantastic Fest, with our Katie Rife hailing it as “stunning and disturbing.” The story of a young hospice nurse whose newfound faith clashes with both her current patient and her disturbed past, Saint Maud’s enjoyed an acclaimed run on the festival circuit. Today, ahead of its 2020 release, the fine folks at A24 have shared the film’s first trailer.



Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle lead the cast of the psychological thriller, which looks to pair the existential horrors of the spiritual sect with more visceral terrors. Danny Boyle, who led the jury that recently gifted Glass with the IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary Award, called Saint Maud a “genuinely unsettling and intriguing film,” adding that it “evokes the ecstasy of films like Carrie, The Exorcist, and Jonathan Glazer’s Under The Skin.”

Saint Maud to curse you with its theatrical run beginning on March 27, 2020.

