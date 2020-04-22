Many people are wondering how they can help out during the pandemic—whether it’s buying meals for frontline workers or the homeless, sending masks to communities in need, or buying gift cards from their favorite small businesses. A24, the studio behind some of the best films of the past several years, is taking its inspiration from within—quite literally: The studio has organized an auction featuring memorable props from some of its most acclaimed films, with proceeds benefiting one of four charities helping New York’s hardest-hit communities and workers. If you’ve been desperate to own the May Queen dress from Midsommar—which would honestly make for an iconic breakup outfit , should you be angling to ditch your man right now—this is your time (assuming you have the cash to spend). And yes, of course that damned bejeweled Furby from Uncut Gems is also up for grabs, though we imagine it’ll be one of the first items to go.



The auction is split up into four categories, each benefiting a different charity helping New York frontline workers and communities in need. There’s the A24 Attic Auction, featuring Rue’s favorite hoodie from Euphoria, the “Coolest Girl In The World” time capsule from Eighth Grade, and the hand-woven doormats from Hereditary. Proceeds from the Attic Auction go to NYC Health + Hospitals. If folk horror is your thing, check out the Hargå collectibles from Midsommar, including the May Queen dress, benefiting the FDNY foundation.

The Gems From Gems collection—featuring the aforementioned cursed bling Furby, as well as Kevin Garnett’s Celtics jersey—benefits the Queens community house. And finally, there’s the Let There Be Light auction, which benefits the Food Bank For New York City and boasts props from The Lighthouse— including the hand-carved wooden mermaid that made Robert Pattinson so horny. The auction starts today at 12 p.m. eastern time, so if you’ve got some cash and you want to own something extremely cool while also supporting one of the cities hit hardest by the pandemic, now’s your chance.