Screenshot : YouTube

Musicians and artists have been getting pretty damn creative when it comes to utilizing their largely waylaid talents to weather this pandemic, both for themselves and for charities to help combat COVID-19. There was a That Thing You Do! cast reunion on Zoom, not to mention Rita Wilson and Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” remix—fans were even offered a chance to win a virtual coffee date with David freakin’ Lynch.



The newest novel (coronavirus) approach comes from YouTube rapper Watsky, who is currently deep into an attempt to break the world’s longest freestyle record to help raise money for relief work, as well as for his band and crew sidelined due to cancelled tour dates. We’re edging towards the 24-hour mark of a 33-hour rhyme-a-thon as of this writing, leaving you a solid nine hours to pop into the livestream below chip in a few bones.

If the rhymes seem a little half-assed right now, you gotta keep in mind—the dude has been doing this for, like, an entire day , so cut him some slack, okay? As for us—we can barely recite Fox in Sox the whole way through, much less on tempo.

