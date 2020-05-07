Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

A YouTube rapper is in the midst of an epic 33-hour freestyle livestream

Andrew Paul
Filed to:Watsky
WatskyYouTubeCharitycovid-19livestream
Save
Illustration for article titled A YouTube rapper is in the midst of an epic 33-hour freestyle livestream
Screenshot: YouTube

Musicians and artists have been getting pretty damn creative when it comes to utilizing their largely waylaid talents to weather this pandemic, both for themselves and for charities to help combat COVID-19. There was a That Thing You Do! cast reunion on Zoom, not to mention Rita Wilson and Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” remix—fans were even offered a chance to win a virtual coffee date with David freakin’ Lynch.

Advertisement

The newest novel (coronavirus) approach comes from YouTube rapper Watsky, who is currently deep into an attempt to break the world’s longest freestyle record to help raise money for relief work, as well as for his band and crew sidelined due to cancelled tour dates. We’re edging towards the 24-hour mark of a 33-hour rhyme-a-thon as of this writing, leaving you a solid nine hours to pop into the livestream below chip in a few bones.

If the rhymes seem a little half-assed right now, you gotta keep in mind—the dude has been doing this for, like, an entire day, so cut him some slack, okay? As for us—we can barely recite Fox in Sox the whole way through, much less on tempo.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Gorge yourself on hundreds of hours of ’80s-era MTV, when it was all about the music, man

Andy Serkis is going to read through The Hobbit in one sitting for charity

Welcome to the jungle, Steve Mnuchin

Well, here's an old Nintendo ad where Kim Cattrall implies she wants to bang Mario