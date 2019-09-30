French writer-director Jérémy Clapin’s animated film I Lost My Body, which streams on Netflix as of November 29, might look like an art house rendering of an Addams Family spin-off at first glance, but the festival-winning, 2D wonder is actually a tale of young love and belonging. Based on a novel from Amélie writer Guillaume Laurant, the film earned the Grand Prize as Cannes Film Festival as well as the Cristal Award a the Annecy Animation film festival. Here’s the official synopsis, per Netflix:

“In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body in this Cannes Critics’ Week selection. During a hair-raising escapade across the city, the extremity fends off pigeons and rats alike to reunite with pizza boy Naoufel. Its memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand’s separation, and a poetic backdrop for a possible reunion between the three.”

Per IndieWire, Netflix secured Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat, and George Wendt for the English-language version of the film, with Andrew Bujalski listed as the Creative Lead. The A.V. Club’s A.A. Dowd actually caught the film at Cannes back in May. Here’s what he had to say about I Lost My Body, which he graded a B-: