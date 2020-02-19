Screenshot : YouTube

Hello, and welcome to this article about how Justin Bieber beatboxed his way through one rousing chorus of “Smelly Cat,” a song that Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay first sang in a second-season episode of Friends. We know that you have many choices when it comes to the internet to consume, and we’re grateful that you chose to spend one of your clicks with us. This video is 14 minutes and 20 seconds long, so we’ve made this Venn diagram to help you determine whether or not it is the right video for you. We hope it’s helpful. If you fall in the middle, read on.



If you’re still here, then congratulations, you are the exact target for the latest in this sometimes charming series. Here, a video in which Justin Bieber calls himself “the Conor McGregor of entertainment” and arm-wrestles James Corden, choreographs a TikTok-friendly dance for his single “Yummy,” and yes, sings and beatboxes a newer and one supposes “cooler” version of “Smelly Cat.” If you’re just here for that piping hot Friends content, skip to the 10-minute mark.

An admittedly cursory search of TikTok does not indicate that either Bieber’s dance nor his take on “Smelly Cat” has taken off. However, it did lead us to this makeup artist popping her fake blisters to the tune of “Yummy,” a video every bit as gross as it sounds, so we’re going to call that time well-spent.

