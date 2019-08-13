Photo: Lloyd Arnold (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

According to Deadline, Village Roadshow is developing a TV adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s memoir A Moveable Feast. Actress Mariel Hemingway, the author’s granddaughter, is on board as a producer (alongside Get Carter’s John Goldstone and Sense8's Marc Rosen). No writer is attached, which seems like an important step, since you don’t want a TV show about one of America’s most famous writers to be super crappy. It’s also way too early for casting, obviously, but those producers shouldn’t have too much difficulty finding a square-jawed tough guy to slick his hair back and grow a mustache.

Deadline says the adaptation is being billed as a “Hemingway origin story,” with the book focusing on stories and observations from Hemingway’s time in Paris in the ‘20s as an aspiring writer and journalist and his relationship with his first wife, Hadley Richardson. Hemingway’s life in 1920s Paris also intersected with a number of other famous people, which is really one of the bigger hooks for a thing like this. Seeing young Hemingway getting drunk and writing in France is one thing, but it’ll be much more exciting to see him hang out with F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, James Joyce, Ezra Pound, Gertrude Stein, Aleister Crowley, and Wyndham Lewis (to name a few). Mariel Hemingway says A Moveable Feast has been her favorite book since she was 11, and she wants to use this adaptation to “reveal on film the coming of age story that has captivated readers and burgeoning writers for several decades.”