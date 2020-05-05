Photo : Netflix

Netflix has really found a lane with oddball relationship reality shows between The Circle (which we loved), Love Is Blind (which we liked well enough), and now the unabashedly horny Too Hot To Handle (which... is certainly available to stream). W e’re not exactly ones to begrudge anyone of a little mindless distraction, so we come to you with this: Netflix has announced a quickly approaching virtual reunion that will begin streaming this week titled Extra Hot, The Reunion. Per the announcement: “Netflix brings you a special aftershow hosted by narrator Desiree Burch. Catch up with this season’s singles for a virtual reunion featuring fresh updates, frisky banter and a series of spicy games.” We’re not sure how it gets much spicier than island-friendly bondage and buddy showers, but sure.

In case you happened to miss the boat on this one (which is fine, honestly), Too Hot To Handle shipped a bunch of attractive, sex-enthused singles to an island to essentially meet, mingle, and win $100,000. However, there was a catch: They were not allowed to kiss, have sex, or engage in any behavior deemed sexual in any way, and were tasked with making—oh god—meaningful connections . All transgressions came at a literal price, which was deducted from the pool of possible winnings. Some people had zero issues with this. Others, like wildcard couple Francesca Farago and Harry Jowesy, found connections that were just too damn sexy to potentially have enough money to eradicate personal debt, so... there’s the struggle, we suppose. A thoroughly lazy concept? Absolutely. But people watched and enjoyed it , so here we are.

Too Hot To Handle did not garner as much of a fervent buzz as The Circle or Love Is Blind, but it has managed to attract a solid, vocal following since its April 17 premiere. There is no word as to whether or not “Lana,” the omniscient A.I. device that basically controlled the “game,” will have a part in the reunion, but as the only well-rounded member of the cast (along with Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke , the only person on that island who seemed to understand the rules and just how much one could accomplish with $100,000) it definitely should.

Extra Hot: The Reunion begins streaming this Friday, May 8.