Photo: Marvel Studios

Part of the downside of feeding the insatiable masses are tight production schedules. Take Avengers as the clear example: Infinity War and Endgame were shot back-to-back, leaving the team behind the camera very pressed for time. So major decisions—like what these folks should wear when entering the Quantum Realm— couldn’t wait on the already overextended costume designers. In a new WIRED documentary, VFX producer Jen Underdahl talks about the decision to digitally create the less-obviously-fake Quantum Realm uniforms:

“The time suits are a combination of Ant-Man, Tony Stark, and Guardians tech. That took quite a while for us to land on. By the time we got a final version, we were already in principal photography. We knew we were going to build them anyway, since they had to ‘nano’ on and off with Tony’s tech, and it ended up being that the costume department didn’t have time to develop, fit, and fabricate all the costumes for those hero characters, so we ended up doing them digitally.”

Advertisement

Brie Larson was in the unique position of having just started production on her first standalone Captain Marvel film, meaning that a lot of the specifics surrounding her look had not been solidified yet. (Remember all the questions surrounding her straight hair and makeup in Endgame?) So anytime Captain Marvel was suited up and on screen—whether she was flying in the air or protecting Lil’ Peter Parker with the rest of the heroic Marvel women—she was sporting a CGI-rendered costume.

“Her suit, every time you see it in the movie, when she’s in her full costume, is digital. Again, the designs for those suits were not ready in time for us to photograph Brie. When you saw her at the beginning, as she’s rescuing Tony Stark, when you see her come back, when she’s talking to Nat in the Avengers compound, with Rocket and Nebula, and then in the final battle when she comes back and kind of saves the day, that’s all the digital suit.”

Advertisement

[Via IndieWire]