Photo: Josie And The Pussycats

We’re going to get right to the point: The below video essay posits Josie and The Pussycats as the best movie of all time. Yes, yes, that’s some pretty high praise for an Archie Comics spin-off that has headband ears, mind control, and was a general flop at the box office. but points made by The John Field Show might just warrant a rewatch.



No one can say “Josie and The Pussycats is the greatest movie of all time” as fast as John Field, nor should they even attempt to without fear of hurting themselves. Sure, it starts off a tad silly, with points about how much fun they’re having, or how there’s a lot of screaming. But in that lightness it also touches on how “girly” or feminine films aren’t seen with the same view as other movies, especially ones about white men. As it says, the history of film is impossibly long and encompasses a nearly endless amount of films, yet “greatest film” lists are it’s pretty one-sided.

Rachael Leigh Cook herself took to Twitter to share her approval, writing that it’s “making my whole damn day.” Since we’ve long been defenders of the film, it’s making ours, too.