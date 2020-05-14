Screenshot : She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power

Without giving too much away, the fifth season of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power will see our favorite animated rebel group come up against a bigger threat than they’ve ever faced before—and She-Ra (Aimee Carrero) is still MIA. But the rest of the princesses, including Mermista (Vella Lovell), Perfuma (Genesis Rodriguez), Scorpia (Lauren Ash) and Entrapta (Christine Woods), aren’t giving up without a fight. They’re making their own plans to thwart Hordak Prime (Keston John), who looms large this season. In this exclusive clip, the princesses set out to do some recon, but end up struggling to keep up with Entrapta.



Throughout its run, She-Ra has thoughtfully explored the dynamic among the princesses, and season five is no exception. Noelle Stevenson crafts a potentially painful exchange between Entrapta and the rest of the princesses; the former has often been seen as caring only about tech, and her seemingly single-minded pursuit of a signal (one that could help them track Glimmer) prompts Mermista to blow up. But Entrapta is j ust as concerned about Glimmer and their fellow pals in the resistance—she just has her own way of showing it.



The final season of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power premieres May 15 on Netflix.