Honeydew’s been buzzing in the horror community since last year, when writer and director Devereux Milburn’s feature shocked audiences at the Nightstream virtual film festival. A “modern-day Hansel and Gretel narrative,” per Milburn, the movie’s release was delayed until this spring. Now, it hits theaters on March 12 and VOD on April 13 courtesy of Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting .

Our own Katie Rife recommended the “very odd film” during its festival run, saying that “ Milburn throws everything from the Brothers Grimm to Quentin Tarantino into his cauldron of stylized frights, culminating in perhaps the strangest celebrity cameo in recent memory.” No, we won’t spoil that cameo, but we will note that the film “introduces” Sawyer Spielberg, the son of famed director Steven Spielberg. While this isn’t technically Sawyer’s screen debut—he played a “plaza protestor” in his dad’s The Post—we’re just going to go ahead and label it as such. We don’t think he’ll mind.

Check out the trailer and luxuriate in its Texas Chainsaw vibes, below:

Yeah, s omebody’s getting eaten in this thing.