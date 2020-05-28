A Sonic The Hedgehog sequel is officially in the works

Screenshot : Sonic The Hedgehog ( YouTube

If you’ve been crossing your arms and tapping your foot like a cool dude with ‘90s ‘tude for the past few months as you impatiently wait for more Sonic The Hedgehog content, we’ve got some good news: Variety says that Paramount and Sega have officially confirmed that a sequel to the surprisingly tolerable animated film from earlier this year is in the works, with director Jeff Fowler back on board and Pat Casey and Josh Miller writing the script. Interestingly, Variety says that things are so early that “decisions have not been made yet regarding casting,” so we don’t know if Ben Schwartz will be voicing Sonic again or if Jim Carrey will come back to play Eggman/Dr. Robotnik (the latter one seems like the bigger question mark, because he’s freakin’ Jim Carrey, but he’s gotten some positive feedback from his comedy colleagues at least). James Marsden was also in the first movie, playing Sonic’s human friend who probably had a name, but nobody’s going to the sequel to see James Marsden.

With casting still up in the air, that means we also don’t know anything about a certain two-tailed fox named Miles Prower and whether he’ll be in the movie. Tails popped up in the first movie’s credits, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a core part of the sequel. That being said, if they make a movie called Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and don’t put Tails in it, there will be riots.

