Photo : Netflix

It would obviously be tactless to point this out because there’s certainly nobody in the world who is happy about this pandemic, but the coronavirus has been pretty good to Netflix, huh? Even just in terms of the cultural conversation, Tiger King is still a big deal and a mediocre Chris Hemsworth action vehicle that would’ve been absolutely buried if it had come out in theaters (and, you know, at a time when theaters were open) is now becoming a franchise. That Chris Hemsworth action vehicle is director Sam Hargrave’s Extraction, and Deadline says that writer Joe Russo—better known as one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame—has already made a deal to write a sequel.

Advertisement

Hargrave is expected to return as director and Hemsworth will once again play Tyler Rake, the badass merc with a boring-ass name, and Russo is already teasing that there might be some trickery with Extraction 2. Speaking with Deadline, he says they’re still working out “what the story can be,” so he won’t even commit to whether it “goes forward, or backward in time.” The original is apparently “on pace to become Netflix’s most watched feature film ever,” so the streaming platform is probably going to let Russo do whatever he wants as long as it means putting Chris Hemsworth in another Netflix movie. Seriously though, his name is Tyler Rake? Blegh. A name like that’s not going to intimidate anyone but Sideshow Bob.