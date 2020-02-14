A robot interviewed Billie Eilish and it got deep, mildly contentious

Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is no stranger to unconventional interviews. The latest comes at the crafty hands of Vogue, who sat the “Bury A Friend” singer down with a curious robot. The nameless AI host informed who he originally called “Billie Eyelash” that it formulated a set of questions based on 170 million relevant search results. The result: an inquiry that was pretty thought-provoking, a touch invasive, and ended with the AI essentially sneaking in the music demo it created after analyzing every single available Eilish lyric.

Some of the questions are a little clunky (“Have you ever seen the ending?”) while others are surprisingly meaty (“Who consumed so much of your power in one go?”). Eilish and the AI briefly clash—in the politest of senses—over the question, “Do you ever wear headphones with sounds in them?”

“What other types of headphones are there,” Eilish muses.

“There’s no need to be rude,” the AI responds, which prompts Eilish to label the question as “stupid.” That’s a pretty unfair judgement. Anyone who has ever worn shitty headphones in public just to avoid unwanted socialization knows that there is definitely such a thing as noiseless headphones. In any case, they regain their footing and eventually finish the interview. But before they adjourn, the robot drops a totally unsolicited original song inspired by Eilish. Admittedly, it’s not the worse thing we’ve heard, incoherence aside. Also, lyrics like “...now I’m punched in the face/I can’t stand another day” do sound like they belong on When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?