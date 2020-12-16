A Rick James series is in the works and yes, it is absolutely called Super Freak

Rick James Photo : Scott Gries ( Getty Images )

As far as biographical series go, we can’t imagine a subject quite eye-catching as Rick James, whose drug-fueled adventures were the subject of one of Chappelle’s Show’s most resonant episodes. Now, per Variety, a full series is in the works at Universal Content Productions that is thankfully and appropriately titled Super Freak—for the time being, at least.

It’s still in the very early stages of development, so there is no attached streaming service or network as of yet. However, it is already being described as “ a funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime,” in Variety’s words, as the show explores James’ attempt at a comeback in the early 1990s during a rather pivotal trial. While the show’s timeline appears to align with James’ 1991 arrest and eventual conviction for two counts of kidnapping while intoxicated , there’s no telling how closely the show will follow the details of James’ real life.

Randy McKinnon (Grand Army) is signed on to executive produce, as is the performer’s daughter, Ty James. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some,” Ty said in a statement. “ This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. ”

If they’re looking for a suitable Rick here , may we suggest Colman Domingo?