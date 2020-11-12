A real-time archive of MAGA dorks melting down about the election results

Photo : Justin Paget ( Getty Images )

Media figures and politicians have suggested that now is a moment to reach across the aisle and embrace Trump supporters as they mourn their idol’s loss in the elections. This is a nice kind of sentiment when applied to stuff like basketball games and school debates, but doesn’t hold all that well when it comes to the life-or-death ramifications of politics. So, with that said, here’s a Twitter account called Coping MAGA that exists to document the post-election whining and brain-disintegration of Trump’s base in real-time.

The account bio says, “MAGA hats are coping with their loss, and we’re gonna enjoy it.” It doesn’t look like that kind of material is going to run out anytime soon. Coping MAGA shows someone tweeting a very believable story about the time he shamed a Biden-supporting restaurant server by leaving her a $700 tip before taking out a MAGA hat, a guy predicting Trump’s win before the elections and later pleading for G od to take mercy on the evil nation that betrayed him, and, of course, an official statement from Trump’s team from November 7th about its plan to contest the election (probably for the rest of time).

The real shit—the pure uncut schadenfreude—though comes from right-wing personalities trying to cling to made-up terms of victory, predicting the election’s outcome completely wrong, or making desperate jokes about why the media wasn’t more interested in looking through Hunter Biden’s porn receipts and checking out photos of him smoking cigarettes in the bath.



There are also the MAGA dorks predicting the coming authoritarian dystopia soon to arrive with a Biden presidency by ranting about Disney contracts or comparing the treatment of Trump supporters to (what else?) the Holocaust.



There are, of course, also sweaty conspiracy theories about Trump’s loss being another instance of his 4D chess mastery or an excuse by the Democrats to instigate rioting. And, naturally, cries to a Q who seems to have forsaken his acolytes.



In the best cope demonstration of all, though, Coping MAGA was suspended earlier this week after being targeted by 4Chan. It’s hard to think of a better example of what the account’s been highlighting than that.

