Remember movie theaters? It was like a big living room where you would pay a lot of money to get in, then pay more money to get an exotic treat called “movie theater popcorn” that was better in some way than the popcorn you can make in your social-distancing chamber/home, and then you could sit in an unnecessarily comfortable or distractingly uncomfortable chair to watch a movie. Someday, movie theaters are going to come back and become a normal thing again, and now Paramount is already preparing for the day when we can all return to the gloriously sticky floors and enormous soda buckets of the local cinema.

As reported by Screenrant, Paramount has rescheduled A Quiet Place Part II for September 4, after it was delayed from its original release date in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus. That’ll put it up against the Monster Hunter video game adaptation and The Conjuring 3, so it might be a surprisingly tough window.

The pandemic is still going on—and everyone should still be making sure that they stay home as much as possible to avoid spreading it—but this move from Paramount indicates some faith that we will someday be on the other side of this and that is an important thing we should all keep in mind to avoid becoming horrible depressed. Hell, even the family in A Quiet Place was able to overcome the adversity of some kind of monster invasion and avoid being killed… at least until the sequel, which probably involves them continuing to fight monsters in hopes of not being killed. But it’s just a movie! A movie you will be able to see in a theater in September when life has gone back to something resembling normal.