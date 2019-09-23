Photo: Jason LaVeris (Getty Images)

It’s totally normal to watch Magic Mike and wonder if Channing Tatum is, by himself, a work of art. Now, thanks to one gorgeous and definitely NSFW painting of the actor, one lucky bidder will get to have him—too much of him, perhaps?—hanging on their wall. A very realistic portrait of Tatum recently went up on eBay and, for several days, saw quite the bidding war. It was ultimately sold for a robust $6,600.



Los Angeles artist Chris Mann did an oil-on-wood painting of the actor in which he’s wearing a single gray t-shirt and...that’s it. His right leg covers most of painting but don’t you worry, it’s not all left to the imagination. The description says this was “lovingly painted in rich tones and fine brushwork.” According to the eBay profile, Mann’s work is “charged with emotional resonance, rife with sensuality,” and, yes, Tatum smoldering in nothing but a long-sleeved shirt is exactly that.

Advertisement

Mann’s work has been featured in New York Magazine and Bizarre Magazine, and his celebrity nudes were the inspiration for the controversial Golden Gals Gone Wild art show in Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida. You don’t have to be an art critic to recognize a masterpiece when you see one.

[via Vice]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com