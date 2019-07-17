Most of the time the world can seem like one big dumpster heap, but not today, friends—no, not today. For today we celebrate the revival of A.P. Bio, which was picked up, dusted off, and cozily embraced by the powers-that-be at NBC. More specifically, per The Hollywood Reporter, the beloved series has found a new home on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, where it can frolic and play alongside soon-to-be new friends like The Office. It’s a very awesome turn of events following what appeared to be a failed social media campaign backed by series star Patton Oswalt, made all the more special by the fact that A.P. Bio will be the streaming platform’s first in-house original.



We made more than one case for the revival of A.P. Bio, which is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, and boasts SNL vet Mike O’Brien as showrunner—including why “Wednesday Morning, 8 AM” was the only argument needed to save the show from cancellation. But merciful and very good people at NBCUniversal heard our cries of “shame, shame, shame” and balance has been restored in the televised universe (okay, it probably had nothing to do with us, but let a pop culture website dream a little).