A new season of She-Ra is coming next month, and here's a teaser

Netflix is just flying through seasons of She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power, with season one premiering on November 13 last year and now season four set to premiere in November of this year. Netflix and DreamWorks Animation just made that announcement at New York Comic Con, with the show’s panel also featuring a surprise screening of the first episode of the new season. We don’t get to see that until it all hits Netflix on November 5, but we do get a brief little teaser featuring a lot of bombastic music and She-Ra heroically charging at stuff with her sword. This comes from Deadline, which mentions that the new season will involve “a shocking discovery about Etheria itself” that “causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.” Maybe this discovery involves Eternia? Probably not, but we don’t know!

