A new Gorillaz documentary is coming to theaters for one night only

It’s time to start trying to remember where things left off in the Gorillaz lore after The Now Now last year, because the gang of cartoon musicians is getting back together for Reject False Icons, a new documentary project that will screen in theaters for one night only. This comes from a press release, which says the film will be directed by Denholm Hewlett (son of Jamie Hewlett, a friend of the very real band who just happens to be an artist with a style that looks a whole lot like the general Gorillaz aesthetic, wink). Seriously, though, the press release says the film will depict “life in the studio” with Gorillaz creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, and it will cover “the band’s every move for three years,” including the recording of Humanz and the aforementioned Now Now plus the “ambitious world tour” and the Demon Dayz festivals. It will also, naturally, feature some kind of artistic blend of the cartoon universe and the real world, with appearances from Gorillaz members Noodle, 2D, Russel, and Murdoc—no mention of Ace from The Powerpuff Girls, though, so maybe there’s some bad blood there.

Reject False Icons will also feature appearances from non-cartoon people like Vince Staples, Jean-Michel Jarre, De La Soul, DRAM, Pusha T, Peven Everett, Little Simz, Jamie Principle, Yasiin Bey, Bootie Brown, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Graham Coxon, Pauline Black, Zebra Katz, Danny Brown, Ben Mendelsohn, Kelela, Jehnny Beth, Hypnotic Brass, Junior Dan, Shaun Ryder, Mavis Staples, Sidiki Diabete, and Noel Gallagher. It will be in theaters on December 16 (and only December 16), and you can find more info here.

