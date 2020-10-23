Photo : Jeff Kravitz / Contributor ( Getty Images )

There is exactly one advantage to the fact that a week in 2020 time feels like much, much longer, and it is this: It feels an age since that glorious day that national treasure Mandy Patinkin, titan of sound, stage, and screen, joined TikTok. He and the rest of the Patinkin family, including his delightful wife, Kathryn Grody, are using the account as an attempt to help get out the vote. Hopefully that works, but regardless, they have certainly brought us joy.



Let’s stroll down this particular memory lane, one strewn with dances, smiles, impassioned speeches, and one masterful example of lip-syncing to one’s own voice.

Day 1: Novelty hats and improvised dancing for democracy

A get-out-the-vote campaign but make it Lynchian and also like charades!

Day 2: “Do I need to change my shoes?”

Just... just perfect.

Day 3: Day 2, continued, complete with little leap

How do you watch these and not immediately leave to vote/start wishing you had not already voted so you could vote again?

Day 4: A bandana and some wise words

Mandy’s first duet, in the TikTok sense and not the real sense because of course Mandy Patinkin has sung many great duets! Listen to Sunday In The Park With George, it will blow your mind! Anyway, some real Mr. Rogers vibes there. “The way I help myself is to help others.”

Day 5: Elegant kicking dance analysis, and The Big Send

We cannot possibly overlook the contributions Kathryn Grody and her son are making to this treasure-trove of wonders. The kicks! The bumps! The woof!

We hope every single famous person who contributed to the “Imagine” video opened their wallets wide and/or personally wrote 250 letters to voters in swing states. Be more like Mandy, famous people!

Day 7: “Gosh, It’s Fucked”

Naked people and cats and cartoons and very strange things.

Day 8: Okay these are Twitter repeats but they still rule

If you like it, then you should have put a hat on it. (Also adding the Jeopardy theme behind the quiz is both new and inspired.)

And the two most recent are by far the best. On days nine and 10, the Patinkins truly blessed our timelines:

Day 9: Twerk for me

If you have not actually watched this, it is better than you imagine. We promise you that.

And the crown jewel thus far:

Day 10: Just watch it, trust us

It boggles the mind, truly, when one attempts to imagine what dizzying heights this family will reach before election day. 2020 sucks, but PatinkTok is so pure.

