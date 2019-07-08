Photo: TriStar Pictures (Getty Images)

Good news for the next generation of superstar Scientologist actors: A reboot of Look Who’s Talking (which starred Kirstie Alley and John Travolta) is in the works, with The Wedding Ringer’s Jeremy Garelick set to write and direct. This comes from Deadline, which says Garelick is planning to “allow for a diverse cast,” but hopefully they can convince Elisabeth Moss to appear in this as a nod to the original’s L. Ron Hubbard connection. In a statement, Garelick mentioned that he wanted to make this movie so his four kids could “share some of the experience” that he had with his wife—especially now that computer technology will make it easy to sync dialogue with a baby’s face.

Garelick says they’re still “in the early stages of figuring out what the story is for the modern version of the movie,” so we don’t know any specifics, but the original was just sort of a standard romance about a pregnant woman starting a relationship with a friendly cab driver, with sort of a running commentary from the baby’s internal monologue (voiced by former baby Bruce Willis).