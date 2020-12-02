Photo : Flashpop ( Getty Images )

It’s a great time to be a fan of dispiriting but undeniably funny NASA trivia! Back in April, Comedy Central premiered Taking The Stage, a digital series of short stand-up sets from female comedians. One of those comedians, Marcia Belsky, has a knack for a tune, and she included this one in her set:



That was then, this is now, and Belsky’s righteous Sally Ride-inspired jam is everywhere.

That’s Christa “Young Jennifer Garner In 13 Going On 30” Allen, lip-syncing into a tampon, as is only right and proper. As a result of Allen’s video, as well as others (like the one below, which dates back to the far-flung past better knows as August 2020), Belsky’s tune has once again gone viral, this time on TikTok (and now Instagram).

So now TikTok is doing its thing! Here’s “100 Tampons,” additional fun fact edition:

This one’s “an actual OBGYN lip-syncing into a wand” edition:



It’s gone international, too. And it’s made it over to makeup TikTok, a true sign of ubiquity:

But best of all, it’s become evident that “100 Tampons” has also become a PSA of sorts. Will someone please tell men about menstruation?

