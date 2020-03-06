Screenshot : Carl Riemer ( YouTube

Yesterday, a clip began to circulate that will live in infamy as one of the most dumbfounding scenes the modern internet has produced. In it, a guy streaming Call Of Duty on Twitch takes out a pistol, flails it around while cracking jokes, then shoots the loaded gun into his desk with a surprised look on his face. Just before the shot, he yells “Bitch, say I ain’t got money.” Just after, he says, “What the fuck?” holds his fingers to his temples, and adds, “I swear to god I just emptied the mag.”



Here’s the video in question, courtesy of a tweet from @cam834 captioned, quite appropriately: “HOLY FUCKING SHIT.”



There’s a lot to take in here. In the time since the video began to buzz around social media, Kotaku’s Nathan Grayson has reported that the man in question is named Carl Riemer and, until his channel was suspended by Twitch and his team fired him for shooting a gun on a stream, he played Call Of Duty professionally. In an effort to unpack the tableau captured by Riemer’s camera, we have compiled a short list of 10 interesting items from the scene. Our hope is that by doing so a fuller picture of the life and times of the guy who shoots a gun on a video game stream may emerge.

A portrait of the gamer as a young man Screenshot : Carl Riemer ( YouTube

10. A can of G-Fuel, a product that advertises itself as “The Official Energy Drink Of Esports®,” which is shot by a bullet fired from a gun. (RIP.)



9. A computer case sitting to Riemer’s right, its components glowing with multi-colored LED lights.

8. Cool nature posters showing trees and mountains and stuff.



7. An open Coors Light tall boy.

6. A stream banner that reads: “Bits for tits and clits. [sic]”



5. Another stream banner that reads: “My Saving’s Account. [sic]”



4. A single slip-on shoe.



3. A punching bag.



2. A large, desk-covering Dragon Ball Z place mat.



1. A loaded gun, held in a sweaty gamer hand, apparently kept nearby while streaming for the internet.



