A League Of Their Own, Airplane!, Psycho, and more are heading back to theaters in 2020

The new year will come with its fair share of cinematic explosions, heroes, spies, and deluge of discourse, surely. Y ou can (and should!) indulge in all of it; it’s part of what makes film fun and periodically frustrating , even in the age of remakes, reboots, and long-gestating sequels. But in between the bouts of action and inevitable hot takes, there’s alwa ys time to revisit some of the classics. W hy not do so while cramming yourself into a theater seat and enjoying an unreasonably expensive hot dog?

Fathom Events just announced a slate of 14 films that will be returning to big screens nationwide for the TCM Big Screens Classics series. The roster spans genres and decades, with the inclusion of cinematic staples like 1933's King Kong and the paranormal love story Ghost. 2020 also marks the 40th anniversary of Airplane!, which will be showing in May. This gives you plenty of time to peruse the film’s oral history beforehand, like any perfectly sane moviegoer would. Tickets for all films go on sale Friday, December 6. In the meantime, you can check out Fathom Events and TCM’s complete schedule below.

2020 TCM Big Screen Classics series

An American In Paris (1951) from Warner Bros.

Sunday, January 19, and Wednesday, January 22

Nominated for eight Academy Awards, and winner of Best Picture, this musical-romance is frequently heralded as one of the great works in the genre. In post-war Paris, complications arise when a love triangle develops between three friends.

Love Story (1970) – 50th Anniversary from Paramount Pictures

Sunday, February 9, and Wednesday, February 12

One of the most romantic movies ever made remains one of the most enduringly popular. This heartfelt tale of the love of a lifetime received seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The Color Purple (1985) – 35th Anniversary from Warner Bros.

Sunday, February 23

Resilient Celie endures decades of abuse, bigotry and violence, as she finds love— and family—amid her harsh and unforgiving surroundings. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and presented to honor National Black History Month.

King Kong (1933) from Warner Bros.

Sunday, March 15

“ No, it wasn’ t the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast.” When King Kong is captured and taken off his tropical island for the bright lights of Manhattan, an unexpected bond is formed between the great beast and a damsel in distress.

A League Of Their Own (1992) from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sunday, April 26; Monday, April 27; and Wednesday, April 29

There is absolutely, positively no crying in baseball … but cheering is definitely allowed while watching this star-studded account of a real-life, World War II-era women’s professional baseball league.

Airplane! (1980) – 40th Anniversary from Paramount Pictures

Sunday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 20

A masterpiece of off-the-wall comedy, Airplane! boasts an all-star cast and an uproarious plot that spoofs airplane disaster movies, religious zealots, television commercials and romantic love ... nothing and no one is safe on this flight.

Annie (1982) from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sunday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 17

As a young orphan living in New York City during the Great Depression, Annie knows it’s a “hard-knock life.” Follow the plucky redhead’s journey in the lavishly produced 1982 musical- comedy that’s based on the iconic Broadway musical.

The Blues Brothers (1980) – 40th Anniversary from Universal Pictures

Sunday, June 28, and Wednesday, July 1

“Joliet” Jake and Elwood Blues set out on “a mission from God” to save an orphanage from foreclosing. Getting their band back together for a benefit show turns into a hilariously chaotic ordeal set in the home of the blues: Chicago.

Ghost (1990) – 30th Anniversary from Paramount Pictures

Sunday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 22

A ghost teams up with a psychic to uncover the truth behind his murder and protect the love of his life in this romantic mystery-thriller, which was nominated for five Oscars® including Best Picture, and won Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress.

Babe (1995) – 25th Anniversary from Universal Pictures

Sunday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 12

“That’ ll do, pig. That’ll do.” A pig raised by sheepdogs learns to herd sheep with the aid of a friendly farmer. Nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this story has lessons for humans (and pigs) of all ages.

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977) from Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sunday, September 13; Monday, September 14; and Thursday, September 17

Mysterious, mystical and magical, this towering cinematic epic follows “everyman” Roy Neary, who sees UFOs and becomes embroiled in an adventure he can hardly imagine – one in which he’ll make the “third kind” of alien encounter: contact.

Psycho (1960) – 60th Anniversary from Universal Pictures

Sunday, October 11, and Monday, October 12

Audiences can check in to the Bates Motel and discover the awful truth of Norman Bates … and Mother. Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller was unspeakably shocking when first released and remains a groundbreaking moment in movie history.

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) – 45th Anniversary from The Saul Zaentz Company

Sunday, November 8, and Monday, November 9

Seeking to avoid the hardships and danger of prison, rebellious criminal Randle McMurphy fakes mental illness in order to be moved to a psychiatric hospital in search of an easier stint. Unbeknownst to him, tyrannical Nurse Ratched awaits. Winner of all 5 major Academy Awards.

Fiddler On The Roof (1971) from MGM & Park Circus

Sunday, December 13, and Monday, December 14

This joyous, beautiful Oscar®-winning musical adaptation of the Broadway legend embraces a love of tradition and family – while acknowledging the bittersweet truth of the world as seen through the eyes of Jewish milkman Tevye.