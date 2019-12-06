A Ghostbusters trailer won't drop until Monday, but here's some new plot details to obsess over

Screenshot : Ghostbusters ( YouTube )

Many have speculated that a trailer for Jason Reitman’s sequel to his dad’s first two Ghostbusters films—titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife— would drop today, but, alas, per a Vanity Fair article, we’ll have to wait until Monday. The good news for those dying to learn a thing or two about the younger Reitman’s vision? Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican’s got plot details and photos.

Here’s what we learned:

It’s set in the current day, and “connects back to the Manhattan Crossip of 1984.” The Manhattan Crossrip, to be clear, is what everyone calls all that business with Gozer and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the original film.

“ Most of the original cast have committed to returning as their classic characters, although it’s not clear in what capacity they’ll appear.” This, plus a note about many people deeming the Crossrip to be a myth, points to a timeline where the Ghostbusters are no longer active or well-known .

While Annie Potts’ Janine is likely to return, don’t expect Rick Moranis’ Louis Tully.

The story centers around a single mother, Callie (Carrie Coon), and her kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). When the film begins, they’re moving into an Oklahoma property that’s been left to them by “the father [Callie] didn’t know.” As was teased way back in January

Paul Rudd

Just as we (sorta) predicted

Phoebe and a schoolmate played by Logan Kim become fascinated by a nearby mine that sure sounds haunted. Trevor, meanwhile, is a “gearhead,” meaning he’ll likely be the one who gets the Ecto-1 working again.

No word on Baby Slimer.

And that’s about it! More of this will be expounded upon in the trailer, we’re sure, but head over to Vanity Fair to peep some of the photos (and a few more quotes from Reitman) ahead of its release . What this all makes clear, though, is that Reitman’s Ghostbusters is more likely to traffic in YA tropes and small-town aesthetics than the grimier, more urban feel of his dad’s entries, but also that the question of what, exactly, happened to the original Ghostbusters will be a plot point unto itself.

Advertisement

Expect Ghostbusters: Afterlife—or, should we say, Ghostbusters: Stranger Things— in July.