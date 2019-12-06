A Ghostbusters trailer won't drop until Monday, but here's some new plot details to obsess over

Many have speculated that a trailer for Jason Reitman’s sequel to his dad’s first two Ghostbusters films—titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife—would drop today, but, alas, per a Vanity Fair article, we’ll have to wait until Monday. The good news for those dying to learn a thing or two about the younger Reitman’s vision? Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican’s got plot details and photos.
Here’s what we learned:
- It’s set in the current day, and “connects back to the Manhattan Crossip of 1984.” The Manhattan Crossrip, to be clear, is what everyone calls all that business with Gozer and the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the original film.
- “Most of the original cast have committed to returning as their classic characters, although it’s not clear in what capacity they’ll appear.” This, plus a note about many people deeming the Crossrip to be a myth, points to a timeline where the Ghostbusters are no longer active or well-known.
- While Annie Potts’ Janine is likely to return, don’t expect Rick Moranis’ Louis Tully.
- The story centers around a single mother, Callie (Carrie Coon), and her kids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). When the film begins, they’re moving into an Oklahoma property that’s been left to them by “the father [Callie] didn’t know.” As was teased way back in January, the land left to Callie and co. contains the Ghostbusters old car, Ecto-1, and some familiar ghost-hunting equipment, though they don’t recognize it as such.
- Paul Rudd plays a summer school teacher named Mr. Grooberson, who was apparently a kid when the Manhattan Crossrip occurred. It’s since turned into an obsession for him. In one of the photos, he gazes at a ghost trap from the early films.
- Just as we (sorta) predicted, Callie, Phoebe, and Trevor share a bloodline with one of the original Ghostbusters. (It’s not confirmed, but it’s definitely Egon, the egghead played by the late Harold Ramis.) “As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” Reitman told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to find out who their grandfather was and whether they’re ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”
- Phoebe and a schoolmate played by Logan Kim become fascinated by a nearby mine that sure sounds haunted. Trevor, meanwhile, is a “gearhead,” meaning he’ll likely be the one who gets the Ecto-1 working again.
- No word on Baby Slimer.
And that’s about it! More of this will be expounded upon in the trailer, we’re sure, but head over to Vanity Fair to peep some of the photos (and a few more quotes from Reitman) ahead of its release. What this all makes clear, though, is that Reitman’s Ghostbusters is more likely to traffic in YA tropes and small-town aesthetics than the grimier, more urban feel of his dad’s entries, but also that the question of what, exactly, happened to the original Ghostbusters will be a plot point unto itself.
Expect Ghostbusters: Afterlife—or, should we say, Ghostbusters: Stranger Things—in July.