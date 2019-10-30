A family man tries (and fails) to be his own boss in the trailer for Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You

Ken Loach, the English filmmaker with two Palme D’Or awards to his name, returns next year with Sorry We Missed You, an ode to the working class that doubles as an elegy of sorts. Kris Hitchen stars as an underemployed family man who pursues a career in the package delivery business in an effort to be his own boss. Unfortunately, the promise of becoming the master one’s own destiny in a capitalist society is as much as a fantasy as the American Dream. Today, a new trailer for the film has arrived.

Our own A.A. Dowd praised the films “shrewd insights about the mutating injustice of capitalism, and how wage slavery now masquerades as entrepreneurial opportunity,” but found himself exhausted by the film’s relentless pessimism . “[Loach] continues to labor under the misconception that he has to drop the whole weight of the world onto his characters—to turn them into everyday martyrs, crushed into fine dust by the grinding wheels of misfortune—to get his impassioned message across.” But, hey, maybe you enjoy that sort of thing.

Advertisement

Watch it above ahead of the film’s premiere in March of 2020.