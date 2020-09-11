Screenshot : Bleecker Street

The urge to unplug sweeps through all of us at some point or another. Maybe it was Eric Trump tweeting about Mob Psycho 100. Maybe it was those monsters slipping a suicide video on TikTok. It’ll come again, probably due to something that will happen in the next 10 minutes, and you’ll post about “logging off” for a while and then another Dune trailer will drop and you’ll want to be part of the conversation. To unplug in the world of today is to risk missing out—on jokes, on culture, on news. If aliens touched down today , would you really want to find out a day later than everybody on Twitter?

That’s the premise of Save Yourselves!, a buzzy new sci-fi comedy starring John Reynolds and Sunita Mani as a Brooklyn couple who retreat to the county for an internet-free vacation. So w hen a horde of fluffy, adorable aliens land on Earth, the pair find out the old-fashioned way. You know, by finding one and poking it with a stick.

Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s comedy co-stars High Maintenance’s Ben Sinclair, Search Party’s John Early, and Amy Sedaris. Save Yourselves! arrives in theaters on October 2, with a digital release following on October 6.