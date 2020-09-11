Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

A doomscrolling couple unplugs during an alien invasion in the Save Yourselves! trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsSave YourselvesTrailerBen SinclairJohn ReynoldsSunita Mani
10
Save
Illustration for article titled A doomscrolling couple unplugs during an alien invasion in the iSave Yourselves!/i trailer
Screenshot: Bleecker Street

The urge to unplug sweeps through all of us at some point or another. Maybe it was Eric Trump tweeting about Mob Psycho 100. Maybe it was those monsters slipping a suicide video on TikTok. It’ll come again, probably due to something that will happen in the next 10 minutes, and you’ll post about “logging off” for a while and then another Dune trailer will drop and you’ll want to be part of the conversation. To unplug in the world of today is to risk missing out—on jokes, on culture, on news. If aliens touched down today, would you really want to find out a day later than everybody on Twitter?

Advertisement

That’s the premise of Save Yourselves!, a buzzy new sci-fi comedy starring John Reynolds and Sunita Mani as a Brooklyn couple who retreat to the county for an internet-free vacation. So when a horde of fluffy, adorable aliens land on Earth, the pair find out the old-fashioned way. You know, by finding one and poking it with a stick.

Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s comedy co-stars High Maintenance’s Ben Sinclair, Search Party’s John Early, and Amy Sedaris. Save Yourselves! arrives in theaters on October 2, with a digital release following on October 6.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

5 new releases we love: The Flaming Lips get quietly revolutionary, and more

In Raised By Wolves, empathy is a problem and a potential vehicle for change

Sid Meier’s Memoir! debunks the myth of “Nuclear Gandhi”—but not the assumptions that created him

Holy crap, Janet "First Aunt Viv" Hubert agreed to be part of that Fresh Prince reunion