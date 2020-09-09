Noomi Rapace in The Secrets We Keep Photo : Bleecker Street

In the upcoming post-war thriller The Secrets We Keep, Noomi Rapace’s Maja is living the quiet life. She helps her doting husband (Chris Messina) in his private medical practice, is not above a nice smoke in the park as she watches over her playing kid, and is willing to engage in perfectly pleasant chat with the other unassuming neighborhood moms. But the sight of a man in the park poses a serious threat to the peace she’s worked hard to cultivate for herself. Needless to say, she’s willing to do anything to maintain her inoffensive suburban life and bury a painful past once and for all. In a clip for The A.V. Club, we get a first look at Rapace’s steely resolve, which involves approximately one (1) tied up potential ex-soldier in a darkened basement —the ideal location for chill, productive chats.

Here’s The Secrets We Keep’s official synopsis:

In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

In this clip Maja has captured her helpless neighbor and looms in a chilling confrontation. Directed by Yuval Adler and also starring Amy Seimetz, Bleecker Street’s The Secrets We Keep arrives in theaters September 16 will become available on VOD October 16. Check out the snippet below.