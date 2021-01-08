A couple's love is on thin ice in the scorching trailer for Netflix's Malcolm & Marie

Image : DOMINIC MILLER/NETFLIX

The curiosity surrounding Sam Levinson’s Netflix Original Malcolm & Marie first began in July when news surfaced of a movie that was conceptualized and filmed entirely in quarantine. Amongst the overwhelming number of productions shuttered by the pandemic, it was the first project to propose and successfully execute a lengthy set of COVID precautions and measures , delivering hope to an industry that is still figuring out how to adapt. Moreover, early chatter has compared it to Noah Baumbach’s Emmy-nominated Marriage Story—a well-intentioned compliment, surely, but if the official trailer is any indication, this is a tale that is perhaps in a lane of its own.

Levinson, the creator of HBO’s Euphoria, teamed up with Zendaya and Tenet’s John David Washington to shoot this intimate peek at a couple experiencing a pivotal, rather explosive moment in their relationship. Taking place over the course of one night, Malcolm & Marie’s trailer appears as all-encompassing as love itself, flashing moments of tenderness, rage, sadness, passion, reverence and something akin to loathing in the span of less than three minutes. It’s as dizzying as it is stunning.

Here’s the full synopsis, courtesy of the streamer :

Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

Advertisement

Malcolm & Marie premieres on Netflix February 5. Until then, check out the trailer below.

