Screenshot: Sherman’s Showcase

IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase is as delightfully absurd as it is difficult to define. From the minds of Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, the series is equal parts variety show and part fake retrospective, comprising highlights (and low lights) from a series of infomercials promoting the 23-volume compilation for a musical showcase that never was. Salahuddin stars as Sherman McDaniel, the blustering host of the eponymous Showcase, whose 40-year history has prompted this heightened look back. Riddle is a one-man repertory company, showing up in various roles, dancing around on stage as some forgotten act or engaging in great patter with his co-creator. Guest stars like Tiffany Haddish and John Legend are all in on the satire, but there’s an element of loving homage in all these Soul Train and Solid Gold riffs.



The series premiered on July 31 with Legend showing off considerable comedic chops as the infomercial narrator; the September 4 episode, “White Music,” pays tribute to all the white musicians who appeared on Sherman’s Showcase. That does not include the Venice Pier Futbol Club, though, who dropped by the fake music-dance show earlier this year, where they made a terrible impression on Sherman. This exclusive clip finds these “American soccer hooligans,” led by Riddle, trashing Sherman’s set, a nearby set, and the green room, all while demanding respect. They probably were not invited back, but the song is nearly as catchy as a Blue Jean Committee ditty.

Advertisement

Sherman’s Showcase airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on IFC.