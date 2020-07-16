As far as we can tell, these are good shutters and are safe for now. Photo : Rudi Van Starrex ( Getty Images )

We like to tell ourselves that the professionals we count on to help us through life don’t judge us for being amateurs in their areas of expertise. We hope a doctor won’t make fun of us behind our backs for worrying about stuff they know doesn’t need to be worried about. We trick ourselves into thinking the guy at the auto repair shop doesn’t think we treat our cars like stupid animals. And yet, we know all of these professionals are just ordinary people and that, as soon as we’re out of earshot, they’re ready to rip into us for our failings.

Consider The Craftsman Blog, the Instagram page for a contractor who’s made it his mission to mercilessly own every example of bad window shutter placement he’s seen.



The contractor’s mission was highlighted by @YogaInstructor, who tweeted out a few samples of how a skilled worker vents the bottomless frustration he must feel every time he sees some goofball home renovation project gone awry.



In every example he posts, The Craftsman circles the offending shutters and writes a big “FAIL” as a caption, just to make his opinion clear. Beneath the above photo, he writes: “There are honest mistakes and then sometimes I think people are just screwing with me to get featured here.”

Though each badly placed shutter causes him great distress, the contractor is not without kindness. In a post from last month, The Craftsman explains that his regular, well-named #ShudderSunday series isn’t “about shaming people” but is actually an effort to help “people understand how shutters work and how to make and install them properly.”



Of course that doesn’t mean he can’t accomplish this goal by allowing himself an opportunity to clown on the examples he features in the process.



It’s probably only a matter of time until The Craftsman has a popular TLC show where he tours the houses of America, shaming those who put up terrible window shutters while they avert their eyes, just waiting for the free home renovation to be finished. That is, if he doesn’t have an aneurysm while curating his Instagram first.



