Screenshot : Twitter

NBC’s new streaming service Peacock revealed the first footage from its Saved By The Bell sequel series this afternoon, confirming once and for all the final form of Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater: A high-school gym teacher who brags to his students about all the times he used to hook up with their moms.

That’s the major takeaway from the teaser, viewable above . Sure, we get some glimpses of some actual students—including Mitchell Hoog as the hideously smirking son of Slater’s old pal Zack—but there’s a definite focus on A.C. himself , who appears to have earned for himself the life he pretty much always deserved. (And yes, that includes eating soup in his car.) Elizabeth Berkley also briefly appears as Slater’s old flame Jessie—whose kid Slater also cheerfully informs about their prior hooking up. Meanwhile, other students at the school include Josie Totah , Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, while John Michael Higgins co- stars as the Belding-esque principal who, we can only assume, will be tasked with spending most of his time fielding Slater’s various HR complaints.

Saved By The Bell is expected to debut this July, along with the rest of Peacock’s lineup.