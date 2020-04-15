Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

A.C. Slater brags about banging students' moms in Peacock's first Saved By The Bell teaser

William Hughes
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsSaved By The BellMario LopezElizabeth Berkley
3
Save
Illustration for article titled A.C. Slater brags about banging students moms in Peacocks first iSaved By The Bell/i teaser
Screenshot: Twitter

NBC’s new streaming service Peacock revealed the first footage from its Saved By The Bell sequel series this afternoon, confirming once and for all the final form of Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater: A high-school gym teacher who brags to his students about all the times he used to hook up with their moms.

Advertisement

That’s the major takeaway from the teaser, viewable above. Sure, we get some glimpses of some actual students—including Mitchell Hoog as the hideously smirking son of Slater’s old pal Zack—but there’s a definite focus on A.C. himself, who appears to have earned for himself the life he pretty much always deserved. (And yes, that includes eating soup in his car.) Elizabeth Berkley also briefly appears as Slater’s old flame Jessie—whose kid Slater also cheerfully informs about their prior hooking up. Meanwhile, other students at the school include Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, while John Michael Higgins co-stars as the Belding-esque principal who, we can only assume, will be tasked with spending most of his time fielding Slater’s various HR complaints.

Advertisement

Saved By The Bell is expected to debut this July, along with the rest of Peacock’s lineup.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Little Fires Everywhere is rife with honest, harsh confrontations in its penultimate episode

Return to 2003 with two decades' worth of Homestar Runner songs, background music, and jingles

This week in Savage Love: Quickies

Al Jean knows which Simpsons episodes you think are the best—and worst