Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , Jason Mendez ( Getty Images )

Now that we’re starting to know what the rest of the year is going to look like—i.e. more of the same, so much the same, these walls are me, and I am they—it looks like a number of famous faces are planning to join the ranks of those already making TikToks and Instagram stories and anything else we can film to pass the time. The main difference being, these folks will have a budget, talented and well-known people in front of and behind the cameras, and others might actually want to, you know, watch the results. (Not that I’m not loving your 37-installments-and-counting series of you unpacking old boxes of baseball cards you found in the attic, Uncle Roger.)

Advertisement

The New York Post reports a new anthology film is under way, made by a group of actor-director families and friends including Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Chris Cooper, Emily Mortimer, Rosie Perez, Julianne Nicholson, and many more. Called With/In, the two-hour feature film collects short films all made at home while under lockdown, revolving around themes of confinement and isolation, because those are literally the only themes most of us are thinking about right now, save for the moments we devote to turning our favorite movies into #AmITheAsshole posts. Producer Margaret Nagle asked actor-directors and actor-director couple to create stories about life stuck indoors during this time—the results include shorts about “a couple stuck together after a one night stand, kids scheming to run away from their paranoid dad, a divorced couple isolating together for the sake of their dog, and a widow dealing with her grief.” While that last one sounds like a laugh riot, we’ll take “kids running away from their weird father” for $6 00, Alex.

The camera equipment was passed from household to household, with DP Zach Kuperstein (The Eyes Of My Mother, so hopefully this should look good) advising remotely via Zoom. Proceeds from the anthology film will go to Feeding America. The complete list of actors and directors participating is below. (Consider us most curious about Gina Gershon’s one-woman- show entry.)

Advertisement

“Nuts,” directed by Chris Cooper, written by Marianne Leone, starring Marianne Leone and Chris Cooper

“Neighborhood Watch,” written and directed by Sam Nivola, starring Emly Mortimer, Alessandro Nivola, May Nivola and Sam Nivola

“One Night Stand,” written and directed by Griffin Dunne, starring Griffin Dunne and Zonia Pelensky

“Touching,” directed by Jonathan Cake and Julianne Nicholson, written by Jonathan Cake, starring Julianne Nicholson, Jonathan Cake, Iggy Cake, Phoebe Cake

“Mother!!” directed by Morgan Spector and Maya Singer, written by Maya Singer, starring Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and Maya Singer

“Coco and Gigi,” written and directed by Rosie Perez, starring Rosie Perez and Justina Machado

“In the Air,” written and directed by Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel, starring Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel and Silas Camp

“Her Own,” written and directed by Arliss Howard, starring Debra Winger and Arliss Howard

“Twenty Questions,” written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, starring Carla Gugino and Adrianne Palicki

“Shell Game,” written and directed by Gina Gershon, starring Gina Gershon

“I’m Listening,” directed by Mickey Sumner, written by Portia Alen-Buckley and Mike Lindley, starring Mickey Sumner and Trudie Styler

“Leap,” directed by Sanaa Lathan, written by Margaret Nagle, starring Sanaa Lathan and Lucy Punch

“Intersection,” written and directed by Bart Freundlich, starring Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, Talia Balsam, Taj Swaminathan-Sipp