Photo: Steven Lawton (Getty Images)

In July, rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden and charged with assault over an incident from back in June where he and two friends allegedly got into a fight with two other men. Rocky had been in jail in Sweden since then, but earlier this month—thanks to some diplomatic pressure from Donald Trump, because nothing in the world makes any fucking sense anymore—Rocky was allowed to return to the United States while waiting for a verdict. That’s supposed to come this week, at which point Rocky will find out if he has to return to Sweden for what could be a two-year prison sentence.

In the meantime, Rocky is going to go back to doing the thing he’s famous for, with Okayplayer reporting that recently performed a headlining gig at California’s Real Street Fest along with A$AP Ferg, YG, and Tyler, The Creator. He also took some time to address what’s been happening in Sweden, saying it was a “scary, humbling experience” and that it made him feel better to know that, “people who ain’t even fuck with me felt sympathy.” He also added that “hip-hop never looked so strong together.” Here are some videos of the performance, courtesy of Okayplayer:

