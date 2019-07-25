Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

A Swedish prosecutor has charged rapper A$AP Rocky for a fight that he was allegedly involved in last month. Rocky, who has been held in custody since July 3, and two of his friends were arrested after getting into an altercation with two men on June 30, prior to a music festival. Portions of the incident were caught on tape.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson released a statement regarding the decision:

“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation. In reaching this conclusion, I have studied the videos made available to the inquiry. It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet. In addition to video material, the injured party’s statements have been supported by witness statements.”

During the incident, Rocky posted a number of videos to his Instagram attempting to document the situation, explaining that the men in question were following him and his group after being asked multiple times to leave them alone. The case has garnered a groundswell of attention from fellow entertainers as well as Donald Trump, who claims to have spoken to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and vouch for his bail, which is no an option under Swedish law.

Rocky will remain in custody until his trial, which will be schedule sometime next week. If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison.



