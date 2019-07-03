Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden in connection with a physical altercation that was caught on tape. In a video obtained by TMZ, the “L$D” rapper is filmed through what appears to be a shop window, milling around in a white hoodie. The video soon cuts to a rather robust fight where a man in a white hoodie, believed to be Rocky, can be seen tossing another man to the ground. He is joined by three others, who proceed to kick and punch the man while he is down. The other three men involved have also been arrested.

A spokesman for the Swedish Prosecution Office confirmed to CBS News that Rocky was arrested for suspected “gross assault,” though he did not provide additional details. According to Swedish law, he can be held for up to three days before formally appearing before a judge. The rapper took to Instagram to defend himself in a pair of videos, denying the allegations. In one of the videos Rocky and his friends can be seen repeatedly asking the other group of men to leave them alone. You can hear Rocky state that he has no interest in fighting them.

Advertisement

“Just for the cameras, we don’t want no problems with these boys,” he explains. “They keep following us.” A moment later they even ask a woman to mediate the situation as they continue to ask the men, who continued to follow them, to leave them alone. At the end of the video, a woman out-of-frame can be heard telling Rocky that the men sexually assaulted both her and her friend.

Advertisement

We’ll continue to update as the story develops.