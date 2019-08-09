Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Wondery’s Dr. Death is one of the many podcasts that helped establish the form as a go-to for crack investigative reporting. Reporter Laura Beil’s multi-episode dig into the fatal malpractice of Dr. Christopher Duntsch served to shine a light on a “spineless” medical system that failed patients and allowed Duntsch to operate for far too long. Just as they did with last year’s Dirty John—another podcast adaptation—the twisted minds at Universal Content Productions are developing an adaptation of the series. Today, they announced the three big names that will surgically dissect the doctor’s nefarious plan and the efforts that eventually landed him in prison.

Jamie Dornan, now unleashed from the bonds of the 50 Shades franchise, will star as the titular neurosurgeon, a sociopath flexing his scalpel and manipulating the system for his own violent ends. Opposing him will be the one-two punch of Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, who will co-star as the Felix and Oscar-type surgeons who teamed up to take him down.

It’s unknown where the series will land as of now, but with talent like this the studio probably won’t end up at Bravo again.